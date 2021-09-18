Grin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.83 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Grin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $29.32 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.63 or 0.07136583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.13 or 0.00375257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $636.57 or 0.01326159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00118135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.54 or 0.00561521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.13 or 0.00494015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.46 or 0.00363460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006567 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 84,100,140 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.