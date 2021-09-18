Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Trading 95.9% Higher Over Last Week

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded up 95.9% against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $10,904.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00059880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00134832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00046515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00752724 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

