Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,113,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAC opened at $115.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $121.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $244.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

