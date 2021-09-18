Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GSHHY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. 3,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Guangshen Railway has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Get Guangshen Railway alerts:

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.