Guider Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, Guider has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Guider coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $11,634.42 and approximately $51.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

