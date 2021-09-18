Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $118.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

