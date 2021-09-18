Gulden (NLG) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $22,687.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.40 or 0.00375077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 552,436,444 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

