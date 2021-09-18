Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53.
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
See Also: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.