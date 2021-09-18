Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

