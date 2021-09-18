Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,985 IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC opened at $133.04 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

