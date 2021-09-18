Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 33,990 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,015,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,367,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,854,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion and a PE ratio of 98.33. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $5,778,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 940,618 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,918 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.