Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of CNP opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

