Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.39.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

