Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NYSE WPC opened at $76.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.23. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

