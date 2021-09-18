Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.8% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,258,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,027,000 after acquiring an additional 507,479 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 197.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,235,000 after buying an additional 196,369 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.65.

DoorDash stock opened at $222.91 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.39.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $16,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,105,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,850,683. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.