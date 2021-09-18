Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 40,000 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.81 and a beta of 1.82. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17.

LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.