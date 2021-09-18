Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Takes $2.50 Million Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after buying an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,328,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,608,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,016,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,619 shares of company stock worth $18,481,649 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX opened at $237.54 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

