Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Takes $2.66 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $16,610,740.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,039,027 shares of company stock valued at $168,913,408. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

