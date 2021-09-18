GYEN (GYEN) Hits Market Cap of $20.29 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.29 million and $35,307.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GYEN has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00072288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00120652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00173537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.41 or 0.07103520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,955.45 or 0.99739967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.92 or 0.00852567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

