Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $372.63

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 372.63 ($4.87) and traded as low as GBX 304.80 ($3.98). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 308.80 ($4.03), with a volume of 778,079 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HFD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £614.87 million and a PE ratio of 11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 357.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 372.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.