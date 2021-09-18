HaloDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $216,116.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $216,116.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00072480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00121856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00173388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.18 or 0.07095314 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,183.97 or 0.99959721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.92 or 0.00854551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002646 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

