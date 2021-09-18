Handshake (HNS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $726,087.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $115.29 million and $726,087.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,138.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.61 or 0.07120243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.40 or 0.00374739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.40 or 0.01303314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00118254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.50 or 0.00557763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.70 or 0.00495856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00359811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,539,620 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

