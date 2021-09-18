Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $136.13 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $137.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.78.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.