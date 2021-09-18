HAPI (HAPI) Price Reaches $50.08 on Top Exchanges

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, HAPI has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. HAPI has a market cap of $20.01 million and $2.78 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for $50.08 or 0.00103794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00132307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

HAPI Coin Profile

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 421,929 coins and its circulating supply is 399,597 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

