HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Up 4% This Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $81.20 million and approximately $30.14 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00072480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00121856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00173388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.18 or 0.07095314 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,183.97 or 0.99959721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.92 or 0.00854551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002646 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.