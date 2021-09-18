Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

HRGLY remained flat at $$42.68 during midday trading on Friday. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.3995 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRGLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

