Harmony (ONE) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $1.77 billion and $178.08 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00336553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00059133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00132413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046348 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,176,705,830 coins and its circulating supply is 10,557,940,830 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.