Harvest Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $130.18 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $130.18 million and approximately $30.74 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $208.63 or 0.00434523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001147 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000737 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 653,229 coins and its circulating supply is 623,999 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

