HashCoin Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a market cap of $383,233.53 and $2,894.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HashCoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00131179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.