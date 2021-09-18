Hathor (HTR) One Day Volume Tops $2.87 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $164.12 million and $2.87 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001881 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00072444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00121690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00174775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.25 or 0.07182903 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,189.87 or 0.99889857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00848707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

