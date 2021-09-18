Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.10 or 0.00012714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $89.08 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,396.79 or 0.07076352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.80 or 0.00374569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $621.36 or 0.01294457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00118215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.82 or 0.00560020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.00496387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.40 or 0.00359159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,595,986 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

