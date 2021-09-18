Head to Head Analysis: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) vs. Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus price target of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.90%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Onion Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 3.25 $7.02 million $0.50 55.44 Onion Global $584.01 million 1.12 $32.13 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Onion Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Onion Global Company Profile

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

