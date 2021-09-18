Head-To-Head Comparison: Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) vs. Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) and Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chico’s FAS and Bath & Body Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS -7.37% -40.13% -5.91% Bath & Body Works 14.62% -177.66% 16.05%

77.3% of Chico’s FAS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Chico’s FAS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chico’s FAS and Bath & Body Works, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bath & Body Works 0 1 8 0 2.89

Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 19.43%. Bath & Body Works has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.59%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Chico’s FAS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chico’s FAS and Bath & Body Works’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS $1.32 billion 0.44 -$360.14 million ($1.38) -3.41 Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.48 $844.00 million $3.46 19.17

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Chico’s FAS. Chico’s FAS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bath & Body Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Chico’s FAS has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Chico’s FAS on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc. engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products. The company was founded by Helene B. Gralnick and Marvin L. Gralnick in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

