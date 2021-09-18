Head-To-Head Contrast: Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) versus Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -206.57% -74.40% -64.71% Positron N/A N/A N/A

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -1.04, meaning that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nuwellis and Positron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuwellis presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 246.15%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Positron.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and Positron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 2.28 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.24 Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Positron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuwellis.

Summary

Nuwellis beats Positron on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Positron Company Profile

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

