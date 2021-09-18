Head to Head Review: Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) versus Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO)

Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elcom International and Amdocs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amdocs $4.17 billion 2.44 $497.84 million $4.19 18.53

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Elcom International.

Profitability

This table compares Elcom International and Amdocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elcom International N/A N/A N/A Amdocs 16.44% 15.98% 9.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Elcom International and Amdocs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A Amdocs 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amdocs has a consensus price target of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.07%. Given Amdocs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Elcom International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Elcom International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Elcom International has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amdocs has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amdocs beats Elcom International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elcom International Company Profile

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

