Head-To-Head Survey: Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) vs. Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) and Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dycom Industries and Roth CH Acquisition III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dycom Industries 0 0 5 0 3.00 Roth CH Acquisition III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dycom Industries presently has a consensus target price of $91.20, indicating a potential upside of 33.74%. Given Dycom Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dycom Industries is more favorable than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dycom Industries and Roth CH Acquisition III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dycom Industries $3.20 billion 0.64 $34.34 million $2.54 26.85 Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dycom Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Profitability

This table compares Dycom Industries and Roth CH Acquisition III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dycom Industries 1.59% 5.95% 2.32% Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Dycom Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Dycom Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dycom Industries beats Roth CH Acquisition III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

