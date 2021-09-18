Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after purchasing an additional 966,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,959,000 after purchasing an additional 751,367 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,045,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,932,000 after buying an additional 580,102 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

PEAK stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $37.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

