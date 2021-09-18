Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading Up 18.4% Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $4.09 billion and approximately $402.96 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00147125 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00050712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.70 or 0.00505201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018432 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042501 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,683,114,863 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

