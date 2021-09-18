HedgeTrade Reaches Market Cap of $310.15 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $310.15 million and $10,532.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005356 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00027231 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000854 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00030753 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.