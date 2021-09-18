Hegic Trading Down 7.6% This Week (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Hegic has a market capitalization of $106.73 million and approximately $24.81 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hegic has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00058670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00131105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

