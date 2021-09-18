Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HTWSF remained flat at $$2.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.23. Helios Towers has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

