Helmet.insure Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $10.75 million and $753,097.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,944,434 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

