Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,069 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Heritage Financial worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 308.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 47,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 103.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFWA opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $874.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

