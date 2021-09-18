Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Shares of HERXF stock remained flat at $$15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HERXF shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

