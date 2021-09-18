Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

