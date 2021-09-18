Hifi Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $36.27 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Hifi Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hifi Finance has a market cap of $121.70 million and approximately $36.27 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00131422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

Hifi Finance (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

