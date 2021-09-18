High Performance Blockchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011191 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00040629 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

