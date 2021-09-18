HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 4,674 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $218.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,052 shares of company stock worth $5,128,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

