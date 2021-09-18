HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Orion Engineered Carbons as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

OEC opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.