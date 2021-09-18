HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI opened at $25.14 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

