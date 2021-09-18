HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 20,260 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 1,136.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,063.81, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.